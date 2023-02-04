WHO launches new roadmap to save 2.5

The World Health Organization(WHO) has released a new Global Breast Cancer Initiative Framework to provide a roadmap to attain the target to save 2.5 million lives from breast cancer by 2040.

The new Framework launched ahead of the World Cancer Day campaign, recommends to countries implement the three pillars of health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive management of breast cancer to reach the targets.

There are more than 2.3 million cases of breast cancer that occur each year, which make it the most common cancer among adults. In 95% of countries, breast cancer is the first or second leading cause of female cancer deaths. Yet, survival from…