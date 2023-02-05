$50,000 video shoot: TG Omori bows to pressure, tells Portable he’s ready

By Segun Adebayo

Controversial singer, Portable, seems to have forced music video director, TG Omori, to shift his ground over the $50,000 video shoot fee he demanded from the singer.

In what looked like a renewed social media ‘war’ against Omori, Portable took to Instagram to attack Omori again, saying he wouldn’t have become famous if he had not directed his popular song, Zazu in 2021.

Recall that Portable had approached Omori for the video shoot of his latest single but was told by Omori that the shoot would cost $50,000, a fee Portable found outrageous.

They had both engaged in back and forth tantrums in the last few weeks.

As he continues to call out Omori, Portable…