APC unites against Makinde, Folarin reconciles Senators ahead of general elections

Chances of the presidential and governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bola Tinubu and Senator Teslim Folarin have received a boost in Oyo state. With the reconciliation, Senators Ridwan Soji Akanbi and Kola Balogun as well declaration of the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, for the actualization of the governorship ambition of Senator Folarin’ in Oyo state.

Senator Folarin, as reliably informed, initiated a peace meeting between the two chieftains of the party at different locations in Ibadan at the weekend.

The APC governorship candidate had separate closed-door meetings with Senator Akanbi at his Jericho residence and the incumbent senator…