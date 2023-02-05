Bauchi Elders Forum calls for suspension of Buhari’s Minister, Umar-Farouk

By Ishola Michael, Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to, as a matter of urgency, call to order, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk to avoid impending breach of law and order in Bauchi state.

The call was made on Sunday by Yahaya Idris Sulaiman while addressing the Press on behalf of Bauchi Elders for Sustainable Development.

According to him, the call on President Muhammadu Buhari became necessary considering the alleged activities going on in the Ministry which if left unchecked, may cause disaffection among people of Bauchi State and lead into an unwanted situation of breach of peace….