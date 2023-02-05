Buhari reiterates FG determination to boost economy, create jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration is determined to boost the economy and create jobs.

He gave the assurance at the opening of the 44th Kaduna International trade fair, which kicked off in Kaduna at the end.

According to Buhari, the government is committed to improving agriculture to boost the economy and create jobs.

The President, who is being represented by the Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Mahmud at the trade fair which is being organized by the Kaduna State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), said the government would continue empowering businesses, especially Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as…