Elections: Church leaders should be united, speak clearly on what God has said —Adegbolagun

National president of the Centre for Righteous Living (CRIL), Reverend Solomon Adegbolagun, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks on the role of the organisation as a political guidance to the church and the forthcoming elections, among other issues.

What is your take on the prevailing situation in the country?

I believe that despite concerns about violence and instability surrounding the 2023 election in Nigeria, the election will still be held peacefully. I want to emphasise the importance of looking at the current situation in the country. Nigeria’s political system is heavily monetised and operates as a reward system, causing elected officials to prioritise…