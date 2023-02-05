Finally, Buhari asks Nigerians to vote for Tinubu as president

By Sikiru Obarayese

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed him.

The open declaration is expected to put an end to the ongoing speculation that there is rift between Mr Buhari and Mr Tinubu.

Recall that the social media was agog last week when the APC presidential candidate, at a rally in Ogun state, alleged that the redesign of Naira and its scarcity was deliberate efforts to sabotage his campaign.

Days after the outburst, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, in separate interviews, claimed that there are “elements”…