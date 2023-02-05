Governor Badaru appoints new Emir of Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sunusi as the new Emir of Dutse after the death of his father last week.

Delivering the letter of appointment to the new Emir this evening, the Secretary to the JIgawa state government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Adamu Fanini, said that the governor’s approval followed the recommendation by the Dutse emirate kingmakers.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Adamu Fanini urged the new Emir to unite and carry forward all members of the families and relations in respective of age or status.

The governor maintained, “The new Emir has the best role model in his late father, and we want him to copy…