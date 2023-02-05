I have an infectious energy, says famous hypeman, ‘I Can’t Shout’

By Segun Adebayo

BEING the life of the party and ensuring that his fans have maximum fun while vibing to good music seems to be the perfect way to describe ardent hypeman, famously known as ‘I Can’t Shout.

Building his interest in entertainment right from childhood and nurturing his skills and talent has placed him on the spotlight and on the path to becoming one of the sought after hypemen in the industry.

I Can’t Shout prides himself in being” capable of lighting up every room he steps into” as he is known for his infectious positive energy and vibes which he he portrays during his performances. According to him, there’s no dull moment when he takes over…