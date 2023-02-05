Kenya withdraws financial impropriety case against Flutterwave

By Justice Nwafor

In what seems like a long-awaited victory, Kenya has withdrawn its charges of financial impropriety against Flutterwave, per Bloomberg.

The withdrawal of the charges was noted in a Kenyan High Court document.

This occurred almost seven months after a court in the East African nation froze the fintech juggernaut’s bank accounts. Flutterwave was accused of fraud and money laundering, which led to the court case’s beginning in July 2022. According to Kenya’s Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), the court froze 6.2 billion Shillings held by the fintech giant in various Kenyan banks.

“The first respondent’s (Flutterwave) bank accounts received billions in…