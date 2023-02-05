Taraba APC sacks State Chairman El-Suldi over negligence

Terna Chikpa – Jalingo

The members of the Taraba State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Suldi and removed him from office as the Chairman of APC in the State.

In a release jointly signed by the APC Taraba State Executive Committee members, the committee members said the powers conferred on them by Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution gave them the powers to remove the Chairman.

The statement read, “our grounds and justification for passing a vote of no confidence on El-Suldi, and to consequently remove him from office as Taraba State APC Chairman relates to…