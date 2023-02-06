Court stops CBN from extending deadline of old naira notes

The Federal Capital Territory high court has stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria from extending the use of the old naira note, as earlier stated.

On Monday, the High court, in a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023, involved CBN, President Buhari and several banks as defendants in the suit.

The high court judge, Eleojo Enenche, ordered the CBN not to extend the deadline pending the determination of the suit.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the defendants whether by themselves, staff agents, officers, interfacing banks or whosoever not to suspend, stop, extend, vary or interfere with the extant termination date of use of the old N200, N500, and N1000…