Currency swap: Reps to reconvene before elections if current hardship continues – Speaker

THE Speaker the House of Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has unveiled plans to reconvene the House before the February 25 general elections if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fails to address the hardships Nigerians face due to the currency swap policy.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this during a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos State.

He said he was at the verge of signing an arrest warrant against the CBN Governor following his initial failure to appear before an ad hoc panel of the House.

He maintained that the House would continue to monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy closely following its meeting with the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele,…