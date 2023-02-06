Father Mbaka blasts Buhari, says ‘Nigerians are suffering’

By Israel Arogbonlo

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has berated President Muhammadu Buhari following the current hardship posed by the Naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported on January 4 that following the return of Mbaka after eight months he stayed outside the State, there was jubilation in parts of Enugu State capital.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga had in October 2022 posted Fr Mbaka out of Adoration Ministry Catholic Chaplaincy to Monastery following June ban of church activities in the ministry.

In a recent sermon, monitored by…