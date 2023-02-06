Fuel scarcity, naira notes swap protests force

Soji Ajibola

Fuel scarcity and swap redesigned naira notes protest has forced the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to postpone its presidential rally scheduled to hold in Ibadan on Tuesday till February 15, 2023

Party chieftains and supporters have expressed shock over the postponement, noting the level of preparation.

The venue of the rally, the ancient Mapo hall is already wearing a new look with a silver-coloured podium ready in place.

Market men and women around the popular Oja ‘ba market are already preparing for a half-day vacation before the news of postponement filtered in.

Confirming the development in a telephone chat, the state publicity secretary of the party,…