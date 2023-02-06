Hundreds of PDP loyalists decamp to Labour Party in Edo

Barely three weeks before the February 25 general elections, the ranks of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State soared as over one hundred members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state decamped to the LP in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors were received into the LP on behalf of the state leadership of the party by its Edo South Senatorial candidate, Neda Imasuen, the House of Representatives candidate, Iyawe Esosa, and the House of Assembly candidate, Edosa Richards, among others.

Oredo Ward 1 LP Chairman, Atoe Efosa, said the defectors had made the best choice in the interest of the nation and its citizens.

Addressing the mammoth…