JTI Nigeria, again, bags Top Employer award

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

HABANERA Limited a subsidiary of the leading International Tobacco Company, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), has, for the fourth consecutive time, been certified and recognised as one of Nigeria’s 12 top employers by the Amsterdam-based Top Employer Institute.

Globally, JTI was also recognised as a top employer for the 9th consecutive year.

The latest certification recognises the excellent working condition provided at the organisation, in each of the assessment categories, which included outstanding HR policies and practices, employees’ well being, diversity and inclusion and exceptional learning and development opportunities.

Speaking on the…