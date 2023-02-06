Niger APC Chairman Denies Rumour About His Defection To PDP

Adelowo Oladipo

The Chairman of Niger State chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC, Hon Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has denied the rumour making the rounds in the state about his defection to the main opposition party in the country, the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) and his purported meeting with a former Vice President and Presidential Flagbearer of the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Jikantoro’s clarifications at the weekend in Minna, the state capital, has become imperative against the backdrops of the widespread speculations in parts of the state of his defection to another party, the PDP, alongside some of his friends and…