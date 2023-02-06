Nigeria is a cash based economy, issue of cashless

Segun Kasali

Member of the Lagos House of Assembly representing Oshodi Isolo Constituency 2 Hon Jude Idimogu has described Nigeria as a cash-based economy, and that the issue of cashless policy ought to be gradual.

Idimogu, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Lagos, berated the naira note swap policy, embarked upon by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) describing it as a wrong-timed move purely targeted at the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawmaker said that Nigeria being a cash-based economy needs a gradual approach till when the old notes fizzled out of the system as against the drastic change bringing untold hardships…