Obaseki backs FG’s cashless policy

Suyi Ayodele

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday threw his weight behind the cashless policy of the Federal Government, urging all Nigerians to support the policy, which he described as the best for “our banking system”.

Governor Obaseki said this in Benin while speaking with journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with the officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Senior Management of Banks in the state on ways of finding solutions to naira notes scarcity.

“Edo state government has no problem with the policy of the federal government to move our economy into a cashless economy. The policy should be encouraged, it is the best for our banking…