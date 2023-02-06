Taking the journey of success with mentors

By Sulaimon Olanrewaju

Everyone who aspires to greatness needs a mentor. Anyone who is imbued with the vision to make an impact in life requires a mentor. Anybody who hopes to be better than he currently is needs to get a mentor. To build a great company, you need to have a mentor. To be an outstanding athlete, you require a mentor. If you want to become a leader worth following, you must of necessity submit to a mentor. This is because having travelled the route before, a mentor helps to avoid obstacles, and helps you back on your feet when you experience a setback. Mentors curb excesses and give wings to vision. They help in managing weaknesses and maximizing capacity….