6 killed in Anambra communal clash

Michael Ovat – Awka

Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra, on Monday resumed hostilities over a disputed landed property in the area, resulting in the death of about six people.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that both communities have in time past been involved in a fierce war, which led to the destruction of many buildings and killing of people.

A source said the hostilities began again on Monday, 6th February 2023, after a dispute among members of both communities.

“Up to 10 people were killed in Omor by people of Anaku on Monday evening. Security later arrived the area and tried to quell the situation,” the source said.

Meanwhile,…