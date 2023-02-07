CSOs condemn arrest of accredited observer during Mock Accreditation exercise by DSS

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations working on a credible election under the aegis of Situation Room on Monday condemned in strong terms the arrest and detention of one of the Accredited Observer by personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Kogi State during the just concluded Mock Accreditation exercise initiated by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The mock accreditation exercise, which took place on Saturday, 4th February 2023, across 436 designated polling units across the 109 senatorial districts in the country, 12 in each State and 4 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was aimed at demonstrating the functionality of the Bimodal…