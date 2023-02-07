Don Jazzy announces ARTSPLIT’s MusicSplit to help entertainment stakeholders earn better

Rotimi Ige

Superstar Producer and Media Personality, Don Jazzy is promoting the latest innovative offering to hit the music market, MusicSplit.

In a recent video on his Instagram page, he urged his followers to take advantage of this unique opportunity as soon as possible.

Recall that ARTSPLIT, the high-end alternative investment platform recently launched MusicSplit and its maiden online auction features continental playlist of Nigerian music star, King Perryy on the app which ends on the 10th of February, 2023.

“With MusicSplit, you can be like me! Don’t just enjoy great music; make money from it. You can start investing in your favourite songs and earn monthly royalties…