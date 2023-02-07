Ganduje claims ‘June 12 Elements plan to undermine democracy

Rachael Omidiji

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, claimed that people involved in the June 12, 1993, presidential election that was later declared invalid are reuniting and planning to use the current crisis brought on by the naira redesign policy to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Ganduje made this claim while reacting to an interim injunction issued by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from extending the 10-day deadline set for the currency swap.

The Kano State Governor claims that these people are impersonating unknown political parties and collaborating with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which is the…