Governor Muhammadu Inuwa empowers 2000 tea, Indomie sellers, others in Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa, on Tuesday, 7th February 2023, flagged off the 2nd phase of the Empowerment Programme with 2000 beneficiaries from over 60 000 Empowerment Items in continuation of his administration’s human Capital Development.

The beneficiaries include Youths, Women, PWDs, and Artisans, among others; as the Governor declared, “We will continue to take holistic steps to improve the lives of our people.”

The Governor flagged off yet another phase of the empowerment programme as part of his administration’s broader goal of addressing the human capital deficit in Gombe State.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Governor said that his…