I’ll actualise oil discovery in Bauchi, Gombe if elected ― Atiku

By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe States if elected at the February poll.

He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.

Atiku made the pledge in Bauchi on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign rally held at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa memorial Stadium (ATBS),…