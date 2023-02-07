IREV: Nigerians to view polling unit results as voting ends

Rachael Omidiji

The Independent National Electoral Commission assures the general public of a free and fair election by allowing members of the public to view election results through a collation portal called the INEC Result View Portal (IREV).

According to INEC, this was created to help Nigerians see transparency in the collation of election results.

The portal can be accessed by visiting www.inecelectionresults.ng to view election results by following the registration steps.