Labour expert harps on importance of organisation to trade unionism

By Christian Appolos | Abuja

The former Secretary General of Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), Comrade Owei Lakemfa, has said that organisation is key to trade union growth and progress.

Comrade Lakemfa, in his lead paper at a three-day leadership and organising academy for members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates organised by Solidarity Centre, said, “Every leader and member of a trade union is consciously or unconsciously, an organiser.

“A union bereft of organising is a sick union and if not attended to, will die. Because organising is like blood to the human body, it has to constantly flow. You have to organise the unorganised and…