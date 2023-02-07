NDE begins vocational training for youths in Ekiti

‘Yomi Ayeleso

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced another round of vocational training for youths in Itapa-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the flag-off of the training in Itapa-Ekiti said the event was on the agency’s School-On-Wheels programme targeted at the rural areas.

Represented by the state coordinator, Olugbenga Sanusi, the DG explained that the agency is determined to end poverty in society with regular vocational skills for unemployed youths in the state.

He added that the training in the community was aimed at giving the youths in the rural areas…