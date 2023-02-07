Nigeria, France sign €1.2m grant agreement on agriculture, food market development

By Nurudeen Alimi

In a bid to develop an effective strategy for improved agriculture and food markets, Nigeria and France recently signed a grant agreement of €1.2 million.

The agreement was signed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, the Country Director of the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Director of International Relations of the French company, Semmaris.

According to a statement from the French Embassy in Nigeria, the AFD grant will finance a one-year technical assistance programme to assist the FMARD in the design of a national…