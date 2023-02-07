Protesters block CBN gate in Benin over naira crunch

Idahosa Moses – Benin City

The Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOSCO), on Tuesday, blocked the main entrance of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin City, in protest over naira crunch.

The protesters who brandished different placards with various inscriptions depicting their grievances, blocked the Akpakpava axis of the road, leading to major gridlock at the city centre and its adjoining streets.

The leader of the civil rights group and former Coordinator General of EDOSCO, said the naira swap policy is a deliberate attempt by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele, in alleged connivance with the Federal Government to subject the masses to untold hardship

He accused…