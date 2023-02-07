The Nasarawa bombing – Tribune Online

WHILE hosting the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and its sister organisation, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) recently, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, claimed that drones were deployed in the recent attack on innocent herders in Bukubi, a boundary community between Nasarawa and Benue states, during which 40 of them were reportedly killed. Earlier reports had indicated that the bombing was carried out by the Nigerian Air Force. But speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, Governor Sule suggested that the situation was a bit more complex. He said: “It will be very difficult to arrest anyone at the moment because…