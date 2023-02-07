US govt exchange alumni lament increasing cases of GBV in Nigeria

The United States Government Exchange Alumni Association (USGEAA) has lamented the increasing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the country, calling on stakeholders to support the eradication of the menace in society.

The Ekiti state coordinator of the alumni association, Kolawole Ayotunde who spoke during a capacity building on gender-based violence (prevention and response) for stakeholders in the state, especially first responders, explained that the alumni were determined to impact the society with the knowledge gained from the US towards the prevention of the menace.

Participants at the training were; market women, security agents, women groups, members of the…