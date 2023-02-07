Why government must address unemployment

Idleness leads to abject poverty and retrogression. Last year, a graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, made lamentations at the main gate of the institution. He was on a quest to collect all the tuition fees he had paid for his course of study for five years as he couldn’t secure any jobs.

He stated further that he wanted to retrieve the money so as to start a business. The truth of the matter is that the victim had become totally frustrated as age was no longer on his side. Large numbers of students from the various tertiary institutions are graduating every year but they do not have any hope of securing a job.

The proliferation of…