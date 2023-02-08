Allow your successor to champion cause, Miyetti Allah tells Buhari

By Michael Ovat – Awka

The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to revise or hands up on the policy and allow his successor champion the Naira redesign policy.

The Association alleged that the Policy was a plot by some politicians working in and around the President to paint him black after the expiration of his administration.

leader of the association in South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, who spoke to Journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, on the development, appealed to Nigerians to bear with the Federal Government, noting that the situation will be over in a very short possible time as promised…