At AA rally in Ogun, guber candidate promises to clear pensions’ backlog if elected

By Ifedayo Ogunyemi

Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Dr Samuel Adeyemi, has assured electorate in the state that his administration would clear all the backlogs of pensions and gratuities in one year when elected as governor.

He made the promise while decrying the plight of pensioners in the state during the party’s campaign flag-off in Abeokuta the state capital.

Adeyemi further promised that his administration would create wealth for the state through agriculture by establishing a system that would trigger interest for farming among the youth.

“God has given me divine arrangement whereby I will clear all their back logs within one year. If…