Call Lagos REC to order, community leader tells INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has been told to call the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, to order over his plan to engage members of the Lagos State government-owned Parks Management Committee for the distribution of sensitive electoral materials in Lagos State in the coming general elections.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of INEC, a community leader from Mushin axis of Lagos State, Chief Adedoyin Adefowope, said the plan by INEC to engage the Musiliu Akinsanya (AKA MC Oluomo)-led Parks Management Committee for the forthcoming election would create confusion in the state.

He wrote, “For the avoidance of doubt,…