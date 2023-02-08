CENSUS: Bayelsa govt to support NPC with marine transportation, accomodation

By-Ebiowei Lawal, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has pledged to support the National Population Commission (NPC) with marine transport services to enable easy movement of personnel and materials across riverine communities in the state during and after the forthcoming national population census scheduled to hold nationwide next month.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this pledge during a meeting with heads of local government, chairmen and secretaries of the census committees set up at the local government level in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo also said that beyond providing logistics to ease movement of personnel and materials…