Civil group rejects Supreme Court ruling

Tijani Adeyemi – Abuja

The apex body of all civil society groups in Nigeria, the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council has rejected the Exparte order made by the Supreme Court restraining the CBN and President Muhammadu Buhari from terminating the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 bank notes as scheduled.

The group voiced its rejection of Supreme Court order on Wednesday through an address read by the National Coordinator of the committee, Obed Okwukwe in Abuja.

The group therefore called on President Buhari to immediately consider issuing Executive Orders to bring to effect this policy terminal date as the Supreme Court order did not restrain the exercise of the…