Court strikes out suit seeking Obi’s disqualification

Sandra Nwaokolo

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) filed a lawsuit in Abuja’s Federal Court of Appeal, demanding Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the upcoming general election, be disqualified from running.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Labour Party, and Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, are the respondents in the appeal.

A three-judge panel chaired by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem delivered the decision, unanimously dismissing the appeal for lack of merit.

The panel thereafter directed the appellant to pay the N200,000 cost in favour of either the second or third respondents (the Labour Party and Mr Obi,…