Ebonyi LP chieftain dumps party to rejoin PDP

Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

A well-known politician and one of the Founding fathers of Ebonyi, Engr. Henry Ude, popularly known as Ajim Best, has decamped from the Labour Party and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

According to him, he was convinced that the PDP has the capacity and capability to restore peace, security and freedom to the common masses in the state.

Chief Ude who was LP senatorial aspirant for Ebonyi South, disclosed his decision to return back to PDP while exchanging views with newsmen in Abakaliki.

He said his decision to stage a comeback to PDP was to help actualize his dream for the people of Ebonyi as a Founding Father and to join in the current…