Enemies of the people: Nigerians react over Supreme Court’s verdict on Naira Feb 10 deadline

Reactions have started trailing the Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily halt the move by the Federal Government to ban the use of the old naira notes from February 10, 2023.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, stopped the move of the federal government in a ruling in an exparte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

Delivering ruling in the motion, Okoro, held that after careful consideration of the motion exparte, this application is granted as prayed.

“An order of Interim Injunction restraining the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the…