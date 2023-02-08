I want couples to learn more about family values while having fun —Adeniba, Purple Diaries CEO

Temitope Fabinu Adeniba, the Chief Executive Officer of Purple Diaries Event, is an events planner with expertise in food and cake. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks on why couples need to learn more about family values, the need for women to be financially independent, why marriage cannot be sustained by one partner as well as her expectations from her upcoming couples dinner for valentine.

Should marital status be a criterion for measuring women’s success?

Not at all; marriage should in no way be a criterion in measuring the success of a woman. My answer to this will always be an emphatic no.

Does a bad marriage affect people’s lives or…