Igbogene-Epie community elects varsity don as paramount ruler

By Ebiowei Lawal | Yenagoa

The people of Igbogene-Epie Federated Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have elected a Professor of Information Technology and Communications, Augustine Ikien, as their paramount ruler (Obeneken).

Ikien, who is Vice President for Academic Affairs at American University of Nigeria scored 907 votes to beat his closest rival, Dr. Innocent Omons, who scored 464 votes.

Declaring Professor Ikien, a former chairman of Mobile and Wireless Technologies Department, the election committee chairman, Mr. Tony Gabriel, said that the election which took place at the community town hall was peaceful as the police and election observers…