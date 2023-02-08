Lagos govt expresses commitment to free flow of traffic, safety on roads

Lagos State Government has expressed commitment to support initiatives towards ensuring free traffic flow and safety on roads across the state, in line with the THEME Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, which listed transportation as the first item of its agenda.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engnr. Gbolahan Toriola gave the pledge on Wednesday, during the official launch of the “FindMech” automobile application, by FindMech Firm, in collaboration with the Auto Mechanics Association of Nigeria (AMAN) and Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) at Ikeja, Lagos.

Toriola said the government would continue to ensure free…