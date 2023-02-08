Ondo ex-Commissioner dumps APC few days to election

With less than 17 days to the 2023 general elections, a former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ondo, Pastor Olusegun Aiyerin, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Aiyerin, a two-term chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the chairman of APC in llutitun Ward 1 on Tuesday.

The former commissioner said the ruling APC in the state was encouraging reward for indolence while abandoning hard work.

“I, Pastor Olusegun Aiyerin hereby resign my membership of APC with immediate effect after due consultation with members of my family, my ardent followers and supporters.

“It is to be recalled that…