Stakeholders worry over FG’s failure to capture plight of host communities in ETF 

By-Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

Stakeholders have expressed worries over the Federal Government’s failure to put the plight of host communities into consideration in the implementation of the Nigeria’s Energy Transition (ETF) plans.

They are also concerned whether Nigeria would meet the 2060 target to end the use of crude oil in respect to the FG’s commitment to ETP vis a vis the challenges bedevilling the nation’s cashless policy.

Speaking at a one-day community workshop on Energy Transition in Nigeria’s oil rich communities for Delta State held at DSC 2, Permanent Camp Conference Hall, Udu, near Warri, weekend, the stakeholders bemoaned the badly-implemented ongoing cashless…