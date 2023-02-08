Trying times for Nigerians – Tribune Online

IT is still not clear whose idea it was originally to have a major and involving procedure such as a redesign of the national currency on the eve of a logistically complex general election. Whoever dreamt up the idea, it is clear that the consequences have been far from palatable. Not only that, it does not require a genius to see that the public would be thrown into a tailspin if you undertake a top-down transition to a “cashless” economy within the space of a few weeks in a country where the number of those who are either totally unbanked and or only marginally connected to the modern economy is far in excess of those who are.

But here we are. In defiance of every wise…