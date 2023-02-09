30 bag first class honours at Imo Varsity 8th convocation, get automatic employments

Johnkennedy Uzoma | Owerri

IN a bid to encourage academic excellence and scholarship among the students in the state, Governor Mr Hope Uzodimma, has announced a back-dated automatic employment for all the best graduating students of the Imo State University at the eighth convocation ceremony of the Imo State University, Owerri.

The governor who made the disclosure said this would be covering the period culminating in the 8th convocation ceremony as well as for the best graduating student of the university each year going forward.

He also announced to the admiration of the management and staff his administration’s intention to pay by March ending, 2023, the “salary of…